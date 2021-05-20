newsbreak-logo
Dent County, MO

Roadway improvement project to impact Dent and Phelps County traffic

By MoDOT
phelpscountyfocus.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of an ongoing improvement project taking place on various roadways in Dent and Phelps Counties, work crews plan to start on two of the next phases of the project next week. Starting Monday, May 24, a contractor working for the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will begin pavement...

Phelps County, MOthreeriverspublishing.com

Public input being sought for Phelps County SMTS deviated fixed-route feasibility study

Residents and students of Phelps and Dent counties are asked to participate in online surveys, one for students and one for general public, about the potential for the creation of a Southeast Missouri Transportation Services (SMTS) deviated fixed-route bus service in the Rolla area with possible connections to St. James and Salem. The surveys are available at https://www.meramecregion.org/surveys/.
Dent County, MOthesalemnewsonline.com

COUNTY COMMISSION: Gate placed over county road

There was a lively discussion Monday in the regular meeting of the county commission regarding concerns that a landowner on County Road 4128 brought to the board about actions of a neighbor who has placed a gate across the road. The gate blocks access to property located further down that...
Salem, MOthesalemnewsonline.com

Utility committee meets, recommends option to catch up on bills

Salem residents who need help paying their utility bills can find that help right here in town. Sherry Lea with Healthy Dent County pointed out during the April 26 meeting of the Salem utility committee that there are a number of utility assistance programs available in the community. According to...
Dent County, MOweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dent, Howell by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 06:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dent; Howell The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Pulaski County in central Missouri Southwestern Phelps County in east central Missouri Dent County in south central Missouri Howell County in south central Missouri Oregon County in south central Missouri Shannon County in south central Missouri Texas County in south central Missouri * Until 345 PM CDT Thursday. * At 345 PM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported flooding from previous heavy rain in the warned area. 1 to 2 inches of rain fell across portions of south central Missouri, and another 1 to 3 inches will be possible later today and tonight. Flooding is expected to continue through tonight and possibly well into Thursday morning. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Southern Fort Leonard Wood, West Plains, Salem, Mountain Grove, Mountain View, Thayer, Willow Springs and Houston.