newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Get Better Results in Life With Health and Wellness Advocate Bobbie Hall

prunderground.com
 15 hours ago

Boundless Success with Bobbie Hall is a motivational anthology available on Amazon that talks about getting out of a negative mindset so as to achieve greatness in life. Hall is passionate about health and wellness practices that create a positive mindset. Her determination and perseverance to overcome obstacles shine in her role as a teacher and advocate. She has over 14 years of teaching and coaching experience and is a newly Registered Yoga Teacher. No matter the obstacles that come her way, Hall continues to encourage hundreds of students and families to put their health and wellness first through her teaching and network marketing business.

www.prunderground.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Success#Business Students#Business Success#College Students#Life Lessons#Americans#Women#Success Publishing#Llc#Teaching#Books Boundless Success#Valuable Lessons#Alumnae#Greatness#Coaching#Traditional Publishing#Industry#Admission#Colleague#Expert Authorities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Amazon
Related
Richmond, VAWTVR-TV

Celebrate women with Renew Health and Wellness

RICHMOND, Va. -- Renew Health and Wellness is a local health center specializing in hormone health, weight loss, and now aesthetics. Today, Trish Banks, Patient Care Coordinator and Jennifer Worsham, Master Aesthetician, share more about the services Renew Health and Wellness has to offer and their Celebrate Women Online event happening May 20 at 7 p.m. for more information and to register for the event, visit their website.
Plaistow, NHcarriagetownenews.com

Health and Wellness Classes

PLAISTOW —The Plaistow Community YMCA will now be offering mindfulness classes for teens led by Erica Stack. These classes will be free to the community. Please call 603-382-0641. The YMCA is also expanding its group exercise classes with eight additional outside fitness classes in the morning. If you'd like to...
Kidswmcactionnews5.com

Best Life: Better behavior, better learning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- With the pandemic keeping kids at home most of this year, experts expect challenging behaviors to intensify when kids return to school. Chronic behaviors such as crying, hitting or even biting can create a cycle where teachers may react negatively to disruptive behavior leading to fewer learning opportunities. However, there are tips on how to promote positive behaviors that will keep kids learning.
Meigs County, OHThe Daily Sentinel

Meigs Health Matters… Employee health and wellness

Staying healthy and well is important. The importance of this in a workplace is no exception. Employee health and wellness programs can be a very effective way to support, or even improve employee health and wellbeing. Employees who are trying to make healthier lifestyle choices – by choosing their food wisely and trying to exercise regularly for example – will want to work someplace where their lifestyle is supported, or better yet, facilitated through an employee wellness program.