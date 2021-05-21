Google's First-Ever Retail Store Will Open Soon In NY

The new Google Store in Chelsea Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

After conquering the Internet, Google is set to take over brick-and-mortar retail sales with its first-ever physical store, and it will be in New York.

Google announced on Thursday, May 20 that it will be opening up the store in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood, where it will sell everything from Pixel phones to Nest products, Fitbit devices, and Pixelbooks.

Customers will have the option of shopping online at the Google Store and picking up their orders in the store or physically shopping on location.

According to the company, “throughout the store, visitors will be able to experience how our products and services work together in a variety of immersive ways, which we’re excited to share more about when the doors open.”

Google said that there will be experts on hand to help "get the most” out of the company’s devices, troubleshooting issues, fixing damaged products, and assisting with installations.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re a longtime Pixel user, are curious about our Nest displays, or want to participate in one of the how-to workshops we’ll offer throughout the year — our team will be able to provide you with help that’s specific and personalized to your needs,” company officials stated.

The grand opening of the Chelsea Google retail store was temporarily delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing the company to shift gears as “many customers still want to experience hardware before they buy it — and learn what it feels like, sounds like and looks like in their hand or on a desk.”

Masks, hand sanitation, and social distancing will be required in the Google Store, with staffers cleaning and sanitizing all spaces several times each day. The number of guests inside will also be limited due to the pandemic.

“In-store shopping might look a bit different than what customers are used to, and that’s okay,” the company noted. “The health and safety of customers and store team is our top priority, and we’ve built our store and shopping experience with that in mind and an eye towards the future.”

According to Google, the new store will be part of its urban campus in the Chelsea neighborhood, which houses more than 11,000 employees in New York.

The store is scheduled to open over the summer, though no official date has been set. If the initial rollout is successful, it could be the first of many Google retail locations across the country.

“The new Google Store is an important next step in our hardware journey of providing the most helpful experience of Google, wherever and whenever people need it,” officials said.

“We look forward to meeting many of our customers and hearing their feedback on the store, so we can continue to explore and experiment with the possibilities of a physical retail space and build upon the experience.”

