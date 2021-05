In today's news: Emily Defroand to miss Tokyo Olympics due to a back injury, Shelley Kerr joins England technical team and A'ja Wilson stars in new rap music video. GB Hockey has confirmed that Emily Defroand will not be available for selection ahead of the 2020 Olympics due to an injury sustained in her back. The midfielder first noticed discomfort back in January, and after what she has described as a "rollercoaster of emotions" over the last four months, she will not be passed fit enough to partake in this year's Games.