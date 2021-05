Spoil your dad, granddad or any lucky chap you know with this brilliant knitted DIY camera strap! The DIY camera strap is perfect for Father’s Day, or birthdays, or just when you want to introduce a little crafted magic into somebody day. The basic strap that comes with a camera can be itchy, scratchy or just plain uncomfortable – but there’s a quick fix. This clever DIY camera strap acts like a camera strap cosy, slipping over the strap to add a little padding, as well as a splash of colour, and the cable pattern is perfect for showing off the shades in variegated yarns. the DIY camera strap would make a great gift for the budding photographer in your life, be they make or female (we don’t want to say this one is just for men) – or spoil yourself with a DIY camera strap, too!