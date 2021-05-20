Supply Chain Resiliency Made Possible with Reusables
The COVID-19 pandemic had a tremendous impact on global supply chains, with 45% of firms surveyed by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) reporting a significant disruptive impact. As companies sought to reinvent processes during the pandemic, disruptions to their business incurred substantial financial costs (averaging 6%-10% of annual revenues).1 At the same time, companies are dealing with consumers’ expectations for increased convenience and speed.www.supplychainquarterly.com