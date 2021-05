If you’ve been in the dating game for a while now, then you’re already familiar with the woes that first dates often bring. After a while, the classic dinner or coffee date gets a bit stale, and you’re left with a stalled conversation that’s not giving you or your date a chance to get to know each other or enjoy a decent evening. Sometimes a simple change of location can do you a world of good, and even if your date doesn’t work out, you can at least say you’ve had fun doing something interesting. With that in mind, here are a few first-date suggestions to get you started.