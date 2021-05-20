States and districts may not be ready to spend $122B in Rescue Plan funds, but the unions are

“Today’s announcement from the Treasury Department will bring welcome relief to communities across the country that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, House Democrats fought relentlessly to include funding for state, local, tribal, and territorial governments to support public-sector workers like teachers, first responders, sanitation workers, and other essential employees whose jobs were at risk. Unfortunately, Republicans and former President Trump stood in the way of this assistance. Thankfully, we were able to get it done in March when Democrats enacted President Biden’s America Rescue Plan.