3 ways community learning pods can outlast COVID

By Matt Zalaznick
districtadministration.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLearning pods created by cities during COVID provided a valuable continuum of support that should continue after the pandemic, say the authors of a new research report. Just more than a third of the country’s 100 largest cities created learning pods, with the most common model providing full-day childcare in programs often operated by parks and recreation departments, says a new report from the University of Washington’s Center on Reinventing Public Education.

