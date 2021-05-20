TRK | History Made as Stanziano Qualifies for NCAA West Prelims

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Thursday morning is a historic morning for the Saint Mary's Track program. Announced by the NCAA, the list of participants for the 2021 NCAA DI Track and Field Championships preliminary competitions were chosen, and the Gaels have a runner who has qualified. Rayna Stanziano will keep her record-breaking season alive by becoming the first female Gael to qualify for the NCAA West Prelims, and the first Gael of any kind to continue her season in this event since Noah McDermott in 2018.