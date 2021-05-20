newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

TRK | History Made as Stanziano Qualifies for NCAA West Prelims

By Official Site of the Gaels
chatsports.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE STATION, Texas — Thursday morning is a historic morning for the Saint Mary's Track program. Announced by the NCAA, the list of participants for the 2021 NCAA DI Track and Field Championships preliminary competitions were chosen, and the Gaels have a runner who has qualified. Rayna Stanziano will keep her record-breaking season alive by becoming the first female Gael to qualify for the NCAA West Prelims, and the first Gael of any kind to continue her season in this event since Noah McDermott in 2018.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Gaels#College#Trk#College Station#Ncaa Di Track#The Ncaa West Prelims#Chosen#Running
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Tallahassee, FLhbcugameday.com

FAMU golf making history in NCAAs

Tallahassee, Fla. | The Florida A&M (FAMU) men’s golf team will be making its first-ever NCAA Regional appearance in school history at the Tallahassee Regional on May 17-19. The regional rounds will be held at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club on the campus of Florida State. 81 teams and 45 individual competitors will participate at the six regional locations around the country.
Montreat, NCGo Blue Ridge

Fraser hits NCAA Division II automatic qualifying mark....

MONTREAT, N.C. – Zai Fraser has now officially qualified for the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships, which will take place on May 27-29 in Allendale, Michigan, by hitting the national automatic qualifying mark with her first-place finish in the triple jump at the Montreat Last Chance Meet this afternoon.
Pittsburg, KSwashburnreview.org

First NCAA automatic qualifying mark of the outdoor season

The competitions of last weekend resulted in the first NCAA automatic Qualifying mark of the outdoor season. The Ichabods were competing at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, IA, and at the Pittsburg State Tune-Up in Pittsburg, KS. Virgi Scardanzan took first place in the pole vault with a mark...
Golfwvgazettemail.com

WVU golf: Mark Goetz makes Mountaineer history as NCAA regional qualifier

Senior Mark Goetz made history by becoming the first individual from a WVU golf team to be selected to compete at an NCAA regional tournament. Goetz, a senior from Greensburg, Pennsylvania, is one of 10 individuals selected to the regional which runs Monday through Wednesday next week at The Sagamore Club in Noblesville, Indiana. The top individual off a non-qualifying team after 54 holes in each of the six regionals earns a spot in the NCAA championship. Five teams from each regional will also advance.
NFLchatsports.com

Trevor Lawrence made football history last week

Jaguars No. 1 draft pick Trevor Lawrence appears at Friday afternoon's press conference at TIAA Bank Field. Jki 043021 Trevorlawrencea 7. When Trevor Lawrence heard his name called last Thursday night as the top pick in the 2021 NFL draft, he made history that night. Since Trevor Lawrence was 14...
College Sports247Sports

Softball Rebels headed out West for NCAA Tournament

The Ole Miss softball program punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the fifth consecutive season on Sunday when the field of 64 was revealed on a live broadcast on ESPN2. The Rebels (34-20, 12-12 SEC) are headed out West to play in the Tucson Regional, hosted by the Arizona Wildcats (36-16, 13-10 Pac12). Arizona is the No. 11 national seed in the tournament.
New Britain, CTaicyellowjackets.com

Six hit qualifying marks in final weekend before NCAA Championship

The American International College track and field team competed at two locations over three days, with part of the team NEICAAA Championships on Friday, May 14 through Saturday, May 15 in New Britain, Connecticut, and a few members of the squad competing at the ECAC/IC4A Championship at the John G. Hoyt '52 Track and Field Complex at AIC beginning Friday and continuing through Sunday, May 16.
Chattanooga, TNsewaneetigers.com

Emma Smith Qualifies for NCAA Singles Championships

INDIANAPOLIS - Announced on Wednesday from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), sophomore Emma Smith has been selected to participate in the 2021 NCAA Singles Championships May 28-30 from the Champions Club in Chattanooga, Tenn. The Mount Pleasant, S.C. native finished the spring season with a 7-1 overall record, including...
College Sports247Sports

Big rally for Auburn to qualify for NCAA Women's Golf Championships

Needing to go low or go home and wait until next season to compete, the Auburn women’s golf team rallied on day three of the NCAA Louisville Regional. The Tigers climbed eight spots on Wednesday to finish in a tie for fourth place with Michigan State to become one of the six qualifiers from the 18-team event.
Knoxville, TNPosted by
WBIR

UT approved to be NCAA host; selections to be made May 30

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The University of Tennessee is among 20 sites cleared to potentially host NCAA Regionals and Super Regionals for baseball. Games would be played at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on campus if UT is chosen. In all, 16 sites will host NCAA baseball games. They're supposed to be announced...
Fort Worth, TXspectrumlocalnews.com

TCU exits NCAA Cham­pi­onship but makes history re­gardless

FORT WORTH, Texas — The postseason for college beach volleyball is as selective as it gets. Only eight teams make it to the NCAA tournament. TCU became the first Texas school to step foot in the sand of Gulf Shores, Ala. But the No. 8 seed Horned Frogs ended the greatest season in program history when they fell to No. 1 UCLA (3-0) and No. 4 LSU (3-1) in the NCAA Championship.