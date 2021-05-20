The best online awards ceremony yet!? Inspirational small business owners stunned on their doorstep after blazing a trail through lockdown

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. In the past year, Asian-American business owners have faced incredible challenges. The rise of hate crimes toward Asian Americans has skyrocketed, furthered by the pandemic and the racist rhetoric tied to the virus. From an economic standpoint, in April 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 outbreak, consumer activity in Chinatowns across the U.S. was down by 75%*. And while today we’re seeing those communities steadily rebound, there is so much more to be done. Matthew Wong, owner of Tea and Milk in New York City, observed that “in the time after the pandemic, many people saw Asian Americans as the virus itself.”