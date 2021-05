Nearly 70 per cent of adults in England are likely to have Covid-19 antibodies, according to the latest estimate from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).In Scotland, the estimated figures range from 59.2 per cent of adults in Scotland to 63.2 per cent for Wales and 63,5 per cent for Northern Ireland, and 69.3 per cent in England.The presence of Covid-19 antibodies implies someone has either had the infection in the past or has been vaccinated, and it takes between two and three weeks after infection or vaccination for the body to make enough antibodies to fight the virus.Antibodies then...