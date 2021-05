Under enormously difficult circumstances, the majority of British hotels tried to open their doors last summer, and have been stop-starting ever since. A few took a different approach, seeing it as a chance to complete major works or fine-tune their hotels to ensure they’re ready for both socially distant and post-pandemic travel. Whether large urban projects such as The Grand in Birmingham or resorts aiming to harness high-spenders, these properties have been the sleepers of the British hotel scene. This summer they will finally be ready for guests to wake up to the results.