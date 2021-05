In a press release from the Clovis Police Department, there has been a reported fatal shooting late Friday evening. In the release it states:. On Friday, May 14, at about 11:16 p.m., Clovis Police Department Dispatch received a 911 call from a person stating that they were being shot at. The caller continued speaking with Dispatch, relaying that they had been shot and were in the area of Grand Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Officers responded to the area, locating a black in color Mercedes 350 in the area of South Upsilon Street and Hagerman Avenue. The Mercedes had impacted a power pole, shearing it from the ground. Injured subjects were transported to Plains Regional Medical Center with life threatening. injuries.