Lisa Kudrow took a 'Friends' quiz — guess which character she is

By Chrissy Callahan
TODAY.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLisa Kudrow might have played Phoebe in the hit series "Friends," but it turns out the actor is much more of a Rachel in real life. The 57-year-old appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" this week and during her interview, she revealed that she had taken one of those fun Buzzfeed quizzes that determines which "Friends" character you're most like. She also said that she was a bit surprised when the results said that her personality was similar to Jennifer Aniston's character, Rachel.

