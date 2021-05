Today's May 17. And if you've circled it on your calendar because it's Tax Day, today is also the deadline to file for an unclaimed 2017 income tax refund with the IRS. After today, the IRS will turn all unclaimed refund money for 2017 over to the Department of the Treasury. The IRS estimates it has $1.3 billion worth of unclaimed 2017 tax refunds for 1.3 million taxpayers. If you've not filed a federal income tax return for 2017, file ASAP to get a refund the IRS may owe you.