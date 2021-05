We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. With news that the CDC has determined that fully vaccinated folks can begin to gather indoors in private settings with others who are fully vaccinated, you might be eager to finally start hosting friends and family again. And of course, with house guests on the horizon, you might also be turning attention to areas of your home that you didn’t get much use out of in the past year, like guest bedrooms and bathrooms.