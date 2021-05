Sean Ono Lennon has created a series of captivating and innovative animations using the Spotify Canvas medium to visually accompany the eleven album tracks and three singles of the Enhanced Spotify release of John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band – The Ultimate Mixes. Written and directed by Ono Lennon, “I Am the Egbert” is a series of short looping scenes that tell the story of a character named Egbert, whose life experiences strangely mirror the sentiments in the sequence of songs on the album tracks and the encores, “Give Peace A Chance,” “Cold Turkey,” and “Instant Karma! (We All Shine On).” The Ultimate Mixes were recently released as part of a suite of releases to celebrate 50 years of John Lennon’s influential and transformational first post-Beatles solo album, John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band.