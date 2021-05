If an introvert declines your lunch invitation, don’t take it personally — they’d probably rather just eat alone. A lot of times when introverts do something — or don’t do something — that is expected of them, they are perceived as rude. For example, when I was younger, I wasn’t aware that some of my actions seemed rude, like when I would go straight home after school while others would hang out. But now that I’m older, I’m more aware of them. So if I don’t want to get lunch with you, it’s not because I’m trying to be rude; it’s just the way I am as an introvert — I need downtime.