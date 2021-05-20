Reza Farahan Totally Revamped His Home's Outdoor Space: See the Gorgeous Results

Gene Pulliam is a self-proclaimed country kid, a former Angus cattle ranch owner for 25 years and member of Future Farmers of America. His current job in banking is a world away from the rustic life, which had its start on a farm in Harrisonville, Missouri, about 30 miles outside of Kansas City, where he grew up. When Pulliam’s off-duty, toiling in the yard of his Spanish-style bungalow, he’s reminded of his childhood surrounded by rolling hills and grasslands. “I wanted to create these gardens because they’re the opposite of my corporate job, and I wanted to make sure I had this place that I could go to,” he says. When Pulliam moved to Glendale in 2017, the backyard was a blank slate and he vowed to transform the property, covered in overgrown grass and with a redbrick patio installed by the previous owners. “My neighbors probably laugh because I’m out there nonstop when the weather’s decent and I’m not working,” he says.