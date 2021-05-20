Reza Farahan Totally Revamped His Home's Outdoor Space: See the Gorgeous Results
Reza Farahan and Adam Neely have created their very own outdoor oasis at their North Hollywood abode. While spending more time at home last year, the couple took the opportunity to totally transform their property. "During the pandemic, Adam started getting to work on really revamping the entire front yard, reimagining it," the Shahs of Sunset cast member explained in the video above. Reza and Adam also took their backyard, which was previously "just a pile of dirt," and added the most gorgeous amenities, plants, and decor.www.bravotv.com