How Long Do COVID-19 Vaccines Protect You?
The protection we get from the shots doesn't continue forever, but exactly how long does our immunity last?. While evidence suggests that vaccinated people are protected for at least six months, scientists still can't say for sure when the effects of the vaccine begin to wane. Part of the problem is scientists are still figuring out how to interpret antibody test results: currently, results don't reveal the whole picture of an individual's immunity and therefore cannot be used to gauge whether the person is protected from the virus.digg.com