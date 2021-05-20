How Long Do COVID-19 Vaccines Protect You?

Over 100 million Americans are now fully vaccinated, but there is still the question of if you need to get tested for Covid-19 anymore? According to the CDC, if you’ve been fully vaccinated, you no longer need to get a Covid-19 test before or after traveling within the U.S. or if you’ve been exposed to someone with Covid-19 and you don’t have symptoms. In addition, the CDC also says you probably don’t need routine Covid-19 screening tests, although these may still be required by your office or school. Although you might need one if you’re traveling internationally – some countries require it to enter. If at some point you develop Covid-19 symptoms, get tested because while vaccines are extremely effective, it’s still possible to get sick.