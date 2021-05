The Suns keep finding new ways to win and impress us, this time outscoring the Cavs 20-4 in overtime behind stellar defense from Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton. In addition to the young guys closing out the win, we also saw Devin Booker continue his hot first-quarter offense, which should be huge come playoff time. But the real question coming out of the game is do the Suns need to make every game a tough guy contest and stoop to the level of the opponent?