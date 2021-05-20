Congresswoman Nikema Williams Fights Hate Crimes
Congresswoman Nikema Williams Votes to Strengthen Defenses Against Hate Crimes, Protect AAPI Communities. Congresswoman Nikema Williams (GA-05) issued the following statement after voting for the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, landmark legislation that strengthens the nation’s defenses against hate crimes. This bipartisan bill will help combat the growing and grave crisis of anti-AAPI discrimination, violence, and bigotry stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.atlantatribune.com