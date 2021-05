The IRS will start disbursing child tax credit payments in July to families with qualifying dependents. The amount you'll get if you're eligible depends on the age of your child. For example, you can get up to $300 per month for each child who is 5 years old or younger, which would total $3,600 between now and 2022 (babies born in 2021 are also included). You can get up to $250 for each child between the ages of 6 and 17, which would total $3,000.