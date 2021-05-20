newsbreak-logo
Stephanie Quayle Soars On Spellbinding ‘We Buy Gold’

By Jeremy Chua
soundslikenashville.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry singer-songwriter Stephanie Quayle is reveling in blissful romance on her brand new song, “We Buy Gold.”. The mid-tempo tune packs energy and passion as Quayle chronicles the journey of a beautiful relationship. “We buy gold Carve our names into the band / Say a vow, say a prayer / Slip it on each other’s hand / Tie some tin cans to the car / Drive away and cross our hearts / In a world where nothing’s sure, but growing old,” the Bozeman, Montana native sings on the stirring chorus, reminding listeners of the triumphant power of true love.

www.soundslikenashville.com
