Filmore Revisits A Reckless Romance On ‘Who Cares’

By Jeremy Chua
soundslikenashville.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEmerging country artist is revisiting a romantic college memory on his new song, “Who Cares.”. In the song, the singer recalls a time in his life when he was head over heels in love with a girl his friends disapproved of. “Who cares if the whole world knows / We drink too much and we dance too close / Your lips on mine / And we lose all track of time / Who cares when the lights come on / When we leave, we don’t leave alone / If you don’t, I don’t so / So, who cares,” Filmore sings on the upbeat live-in-the-moment love song.

