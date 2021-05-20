Filmore Revisits A Reckless Romance On ‘Who Cares’
Emerging country artist is revisiting a romantic college memory on his new song, “Who Cares.”. In the song, the singer recalls a time in his life when he was head over heels in love with a girl his friends disapproved of. “Who cares if the whole world knows / We drink too much and we dance too close / Your lips on mine / And we lose all track of time / Who cares when the lights come on / When we leave, we don’t leave alone / If you don’t, I don’t so / So, who cares,” Filmore sings on the upbeat live-in-the-moment love song.www.soundslikenashville.com