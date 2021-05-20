newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

TRIED IT: Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Shampoo Bar Gives Life To Dry Natural Hair

By Tatayana Yomary @babyfacetatz
Posted by 
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 11 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Coily, and wavy hair types naturally crave moisture. There are plenty of products available on the market designed with natural hair textures in mind, but sometimes stepping outside the box can do your haircare game justice. While traditional sulfate-free shampoos may be a permanent fixture in your routine, it may be wise to switch things up with a shampoo bar — especially since they last longer than liquid shampoo offerings.

wzakcleveland.com
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Dry Hair#Perfect Hair#Black Hair#Dry Shampoos#Twitter#Instagram#Carolsdaughter Com#Target Com#Shampoo#Plenty Shampoo Bars#Liquid Shampoo Offerings#Natural Hair Textures#Wavy Hair Types#Classic Liquid Shampoos#Peppermint#Warm Water#Frizz#Moisture#Shea Butter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Hair Care
Related
Hair CareInc.com

A New Twist on the Natural Hair Movement: Plant-Based Hair Extensions

​Ciara Imani May's scalp felt like it was on fire. It wasn't the 2019 summer heat in North Carolina: She had just started wearing hair extensions regularly. Many Black women and men wear their hair in protective styles such as braids and twists that use hair extensions, which are often made from plastic. Besides putting pressure on the hair follicle, which can lead to conditions like alopecia, braiding hair containing plastic is widely known to cause skin irritation. The chemical coatings and the plastic itself are thought to be the cause, with suggested remedies ranging from boiling the extensions to soaking them in apple cider vinegar, which supposedly makes them less irritating.
Hair CareHelloGiggles

The 10 Best Dry Shampoos For Dark Hair That Won't Make Your Roots Chalky

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the best beauty products has never been easier thanks to Pia's Picks, our weekly curated list. As the Senior Beauty Editor at HelloGiggles, I test and examine the latest skincare, makeup, hair, and nail products so I can confidently recommend the best ones to you.
Hair CarePosted by
POPSUGAR

Olaplex's New Moisture Mask Worked Wonders on My Dry, Damaged Hair

If you ask me, the perfect shower shelfie doesn't exist unless there's a sleek white bottle of Olaplex in it. The brand has been a pro favorite for years now, and for good reason. The top-notch selection of products are affordable yet effective, meaning beauty fanatics can treat their hair to some serious care at home. Now, it's introducing its latest product: the Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask ($28).
Hair CareNBC News

The 7 best shampoos for fine hair of 2021

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Perusing through the hair...
Hair CareEssence

Best in Black Beauty: The Best Products And Tools For Black Hair

Do you rock the same look daily, or switch it up on the regular? Either way, your hair arsenal will appreciate these stellar strand savers. Kim Kimble Shine Spray Aside from providing high-octane shine, this gem serves as a thermal protectant, making blowouts fast and healthy. ($25, shopkimkimble.com) NaturAll Hydrating Twisting Paste This world-class twisting paste hydrates without flaking. ($17, naturallclub.com) The Doux Swag Goo Edge Control Gel With aloe and vitamin E, the gel treats edges while providing all-day hold. ($13, drugstores) Oribe Imperial Blowout Transformative Styling Crème Look no further than this must-have product for silky, weightless blowouts. ($68, oribe.com) Harry Josh 3-in-1 Ceramic Curling Iron, 1 Inch This triple-threat iron works interchangeably as a wand, marcel and curling iron. ($175, dermstore.com)
Hair CareElite Daily

These Cute & Easy Summer Hairstyles For Long & Short Hair Couldn't Be Hotter

On the most humid of days, there's nothing worse than the feeling of having sweaty hair stuck to your neck. Even if you hope to spend every day at the beach, you'll still want a more chic or funky hairdo to make your Shot Girl Summer outfits really pop. You don't need to be a hair stylist for a stylish, comfortable, and sweat-proof look — you're looking at someone who views French braids as beyond my skill set — because these cute summer hairstyles are so easy to do on your own.
Hair CareMindBodyGreen

The 12 Best Natural & Clean Dry Shampoos + Hair Care Tips & A DIY Recipe

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. You're in a pinch and desperately need a hair refresh. Perhaps you're fresh out of a workout and don't have time for a full rinse and style. Or you need to tend to your scalp between styling appointments for braids. Or maybe you've just decided to skip wash day, and need to pull your look together in the meantime. What are you going to reach for? Dry shampoo seems to be the obvious bet.
Hair Carenaturallycurly.com

10 Tips for Transitioning to Natural Hair

Want to go natural without doing the Big Chop? Transitioning to natural hair is a simple process of growing out your natural texture before cutting off the processed or damaged ends. 1. Don't set a time just yet. You don't have to know when you'll rock your 100% natural hair...
Hair CareSHAPE

Hair Masks That'll Give You the Healthiest Strands of Your Life

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Conditioner is a key step in every hair-care routine, but it can only do so much. Hot tools, color, UV rays, pollution, and even just the daily act of wetting your hair in the shower can contribute to dryness and damage, and every once in a while you need something more intensive. If you want to keep your hair looking and feeling its healthiest, applying a hair mask regularly will work in your favor.
Hair Carenaturallycurly.com

Top Black Natural Hair Salons to Follow Right Now

Anyone who's been in a salon chair knows that it can be difficult to find Black natural hair stylists and salons. It takes skill, dexterity and a deep understanding of how to best manipulate each texture to effectively work with textured hair. The problem is, there's a disproportionately low number of professional stylists who understand how to work across all hair types — and, more specifically, the intricacies of Black hair — which means people with natural textures are often left out of the conversation. Most stylists outside of the Black community have little to no education about Black hair.
Makeupmarthastewart.com

The Seven Eyelash Curlers Professional Makeup Artists Recommend

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The eyes are one of the first features people notice, and one way to get yours looking their best is to curl your eyelashes to perfection. That's why so many makeup professionals swear by one tool: the eyelash curler. The handy—and sometimes intimidating—makeup essential can do everything from add volume to fanning out the eyelashes in one use. When used on straighter lashes, the tool can even make your mascara application look better.
Skin CarePosted by
Glamour

Otzi's Dough Therapy Mask Makes My Skin Instantly Brighter

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Sometimes self-care, in the beauty sense, can feel a little rote—you light your candles, apply your mask, then you're on your way to sweet dreams before it's back to the grind. Every now and then, though, there's a product that switches it up and makes the routine a little more fun. For me, that's Otzi's Dough Therapy Mask.
MakeupMarie Claire

The 12 Best Lip Stains for a Just-Picked-Berries Tint

Picture this: it's 80 degrees. It's a gorgeous summer day. You're fully vaxxed and your lips are finally seeing the light of day after hiding behind a mask for what feels like forever. It's time to flex with a summer-y, punchy pout, and that means restocking your makeup arsenal with some long-lasting lip tints and lip stains. They'll stay in place all day (and night) on steamy days, and they'll hold up when slipping your mask on and off. And hey, if the product can also be swiped on the cheeks for an all-over boost of color, all the better. That's why, in our expert opinion, a lip stain checks every box for the perfect warm weather look.
Beauty & Fashionmodernsalon.com

Same But Solid: Introducing New KMS Shampoo Bars

KMS recently introduced three professional Solid Shampoo Bars, each highly concentrated and formulated with natural ingredients, delivering the same professional-level performance as the KMS liquid shampoos. The solid formula is designed to save water during product development, reducing plastic and packing materials while lessening CO2 emissions. Each KMS Solid Shampoo’s...