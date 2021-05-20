TRIED IT: Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Shampoo Bar Gives Life To Dry Natural Hair
Coily, and wavy hair types naturally crave moisture. There are plenty of products available on the market designed with natural hair textures in mind, but sometimes stepping outside the box can do your haircare game justice. While traditional sulfate-free shampoos may be a permanent fixture in your routine, it may be wise to switch things up with a shampoo bar — especially since they last longer than liquid shampoo offerings.wzakcleveland.com