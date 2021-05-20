newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morris Plains, NJ

Morris Plains hosts community band festival June 6

newjerseyhills.com
 19 hours ago

MORRIS PLAINS - The borough will host an all-day festival of town bands on Sunday, June 6 when 17 bands from several communities in northern New Jersey will each perform a short concert at Community Park. The Morris Plains Community Band hosted a similar event in 2019. There will be...

www.newjerseyhills.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Broadway, NJ
City
Morris Plains, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brass Band#String Band#Northern New Jersey#Softball#Festival#Jazz Music#New Music#Free Music#British#German#Community Park#June 13th#Jazz Bands#Town Bands#Traditional Concert Bands#Choir#Lawn#Patriotic Music#Contact Larry Ripley#Philadelphia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Asbury Park, NJAsbury Park Press

Bon Jovi drive-in concert: Everything you need to know, where to see it in NJ, NY and PA

Let's rock — at the movies. It's Bon Jovi at more than 400 drive-in theaters, outdoor venues and movie theaters across North America on Saturday, May 22. The band will play the classics as they were filmed on April 29 at the Paramount Theatre on the boardwalk in Asbury Park. A handful of fans and curious passers-by asked security guards and techs around the Paramount about what was going on inside at the theater that day. A street full of production trucks on Ocean Avenue was a hint it was something big.
Morris County, NJwrnjradio.com

County College of Morris to recognize culinary students with disabilities and dual enrolled high schoolers with special graduation ceremony

RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – County College of Morris (CCM) will be celebrating the success of two special groups of students to recognize their accomplishments that included participating in the launch of the college’s new Food Truck Entrepreneur class. A total of eight students will be recognized for completing...
Boonton, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Walking Tour

The Boonton Trail Committee will sponsor a special walking tour of the Iron Works and Morris Canal on Sunday May 16 at 3:00 PM. This informative walk led by Joe Macasek, President of the New Jersey Canal Society in Morris County, will start at the gazebo in Grace Lord Park, continue past the Boonton Falls, and conclude at the George Washington Esten House.
Public Healthbarrettsportsmedia.com

NJ 101.5 to Talk Coronavirus and Summer in Latest Town Hall Event

New Jersey 101.5 is adding another coronavirus town hall broadcast to its schedule, bringing listeners the latest discussion session Thursday, May 20. Pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Margaret Fisher will be a part of the expert panel during the session, according to the station’s Eric Scott. Also participating will be...
Morris County, NJmypaperonline.com

The 200 Club of Morris County announces its 50th Golden Celebration!

The 200 Club of Morris County invites the public to celebrate its 50th year of supporting Morris County first responders from Fire, local Police, New Jersey State Police departments and Emergency Medical Technician services on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021 at The Birchwood Manor in Whippany starting at 5:45pm, President Jim Rizzo presiding.
Morris County, NJmorriscountynj.gov

Get Outside for Yoga for EveryBody at Acorn Hall

The warm weather is back and so is Morris County Historical Society's popular Yoga for EveryBody. Acorn Hall will again serve as a lush backdrop for the ancient art of meditation coupled with physical disciplines, stretching, and balance exercises. Kathleen Margiotta, a 20-year Hatha yoga instructor and MCHS president, will lead six consecutive Wednesday classes beginning June 23 through July 28 at 9:30 a.m. Classes are 60 minutes. No experience needed; just bring a mat, block, water, towel, and a friend to share this unique experience. Drop-in classes are $10 each; a package of all six Wednesdays can be purchased for $50. All proceeds will benefit the continued restoration and replanting of Acorn Hall’s historic gardens and grounds.
Morris County, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Retired educators to meet

The Morris County Retirees Education Association will hold their June meeting and Scholarship Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, June 9, at The Birchwood Manor, Jefferson Road, Whippany. The meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. to be followed by the awards luncheon at noon. Donations to the Interfaith Food Pantry will be...
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

How to enjoy the swarms of cicadas coming to Montclair

Montclairians will get to experience the big nature event of 2021 in their own backyards — the great Brood X cicada swarm. The 17-year event has been happening for millions of years, and will again result in trillions of periodical cicadas in the northeast moving from their underground homes to molt on trees, forming into adults to mate, and creating a spectacular show for four to six weeks starting this month.
Charitiesnewjerseyhills.com

RoNetco ShopRites honor 'Hunger Fighting Heroes'

ROXBURY TWP. - Throughout five weeks in August and September 2020, RoNetco ShopRite stores participated in the Annual ShopRite Partners in Caring Program. The supermarket chain is headquartered in Ledgewood and owns stores in Succasunna, Byram, Sparta and Netcong. The mission of ShopRite Partners in Caring is to provide funds...
Hackettstown, NJwrnjradio.com

Debra “Debbie” Sayer celebrates a lifetime of dedication in real estate

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Debra “Debbie” Sayer has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.