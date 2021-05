In a year that challenged all of our traditional methods of teaching and learning, we remained focused on offering equitable access to quality education to all students. Our two hallmark middle school programs – JA BizTown and JA Finance Park – added a virtual format. Students who were not in class in person still had the opportunity to have a capstone experience where they apply concepts learned in the virtual classroom. In these simulations they take on the role of consumers and adults for the day. Meanwhile, when some school system partners decided to engage in person, we were ready when they were.