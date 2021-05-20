‘They Came From Beyond Space’

❉ More than a little silly, Milton Subotsky’s sci-fi caper serves as the midpoint in the evolution of British sci-fi…. When a shower of meteorites land in a curious V formation on some Cornish farmland, it’s up to American scientist Dr Curtis Temple (Robert Hutton) to investigate. Well, it would be if his doctor would allow him. You see, Temple has recently been in an automobile crash which has left him with a silver plate in his head. Heading down to Cornwall instead is Temple’s assistant (and also, his lover) Lee Mason (Jennifer Jayne) but, oh dear, she and her whole team only go and get possessed by the alien mental energy existing within the meteorites don’t they? I guess that’s what happens when you send a woman to do a man’s work eh, 1960s patriarchy?