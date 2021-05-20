newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants place RHP Logan Webb (shoulder) on IL

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco Giants placed right-hander Logan Webb on the 10-day injured list on Thursday due to a right shoulder strain. The move is retroactive to May 18. In a corresponding move, left-handed reliever Jose Alvarez was activated from the injured list.

www.giants365.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Webb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhp#The San Francisco Giants#Right Hander Logan Webb#Rhp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBFox News

Webb fans 10, Giants hand Texas 9th interleague loss in row

Logan Webb tied a career-high with 10 strikeouts in six innings and the San Francisco Giants beat Texas 4-2 Tuesday, keeping the Rangers winless in interleague play this season. Swept in the two-game series, Texas dropped to 0-5 against NL opponents this year. The Rangers have lost a team-record nine...
MLBknbr.com

Another bad inning dooms Giants to finish disappointing road trip

The Giants are returning to a semblance of health, with Johnny Cueto and Mike Yastrzemski expected to be activated this weekend. They’re returning home and should be able to rest, an off day Thursday before a five-game homestand beginning Friday, which will be much needed for Brandon Crawford (calf) and Alex Dickerson (shoulder) and plenty more, maybe including Buster Posey, who worryingly left the game in the seventh inning.
MLBthedallasnews.net

After coming through in pinch, Giants face Rangers again

The San Francisco Giants and longtime rival Jordan Lyles will renew acquaintances when the National League West leaders host the Texas Rangers on Tuesday afternoon in the finale of a two-game interleague series. The Giants evened their interleague record at 2-2 when Mauricio Dubon's pinch-hit single broke a seventh-inning tie...
MLBknbr.com

Johnny Cueto is set to return to a crowded Giants rotation

The rotation Gabe Kapler announced for this weekend’s Oracle Park series against the Padres contained two bits of good news for the club: After Anthony DeSclafani’s Friday outing, Kevin Gausman, on the COVID IL after the Giants said he had been experiencing some side effects from his second shot, is scheduled to pitch Saturday, and he will be followed by Johnny Cueto.
MLBgiants365.com

Giants top Texas despite losing three replay challenges, Logan Webb Ks 10

Webb struck out a career-high 10 batters in his six-plus innings of work. Texas resorted to replay challenges three times in the first four innings and all three calls were overturned, two on very close plays that didn't appear from available replays to have conclusive angles to change the initial calls. The first of those came in a huge situation: With two on and one out, Joey Gallo hit a bouncer to the second-base side of the bag, where shortstop Brandon Crawford was playing on the shift.
MLBMLB

Giants eager to move on, prepare for Padres

Players and managers are trained to never look too far ahead in the schedule, or to talk about it if they do. They employ a game-to-game mentality. It’s series to series. Day to day, if you will. Sure, teams look ahead at pitching matchups and consider various lineup combinations. But...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants to place veteran RHP Aaron Sanchez on 10-day injured list

The Giants will place starter Aaron Sanchez on the 10-day injured list because of right biceps tightness, per MLB.com’s Maria I. Guardado. That means that Logan Webb will remain in the rotation. The Giants have been on the verge of shifting Webb to the bullpen on numerous occasions this season, but each time he’s been granted a reprieve. Alex Wood’s activation off the injured list would have sent Webb to the pen, but Johnny Cueto went down. Now that Cueto is set to return to the rotation tomorrow, Sanchez’s injury will again delay the Giants’ ability to try out Webb as a multi-inning reliever. Webb has a 5.34 ERA/3.74 FIP in 32 innings this season while excelling at burning worms with a 59.3 percent groundball rate.
MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 31 thread: Logan Webb vs. Jon Gray

After last night’s thrilling six run comeback and Charlie Blackmon walk-off, the Rockies (11-19) will have the opportunity to win their first series of the year against the NL West first place San Francisco Giants (18-12). Overall, the pitching yesterday for the Rockies was not particularly good at any point but it was fun to see the offense with that kind of momentum late in the game. Hopefully the dramatics won’t be needed today.
NFLsportschatplace.com

San Francisco Giants vs Texas Rangers MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/11/21

Texas Rangers (18-19) at San Francisco Giants (21-14) Jordan Lyles (1-2) (7.09) vs. Logan Webb (1-3) (5.34) The Line: San Francisco Giants -160 / Texas Rangers +148 --- Over/Under: 8 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants meet Tuesday in MLB action at Oracle...
MLBMLB

Webb leads SF to 2-game sweep of Texas

Last week, Logan Webb’s future in the Giants’ rotation appeared murky. With Johnny Cueto nearing a return from the injured list, Webb was viewed as a candidate to be bumped from the rotation and return to the bullpen. But an injury to another member of the pitching staff -- Aaron Sanchez -- gave Webb a second chance to stick as a starter.
MLBMLB

As April ends, Giants in 1st place in NL West

The Giants didn’t finish April with a victory, but they did something better: They finished April in first place. After closing the first month of the 2021 season with a 3-2 loss to the Padres at Petco Park on Friday night, the Giants stand a half-game ahead of the Dodgers in the National League West with a 16-10 record.
MLBMLB

Kapler: Logan Webb's best is yet to come

Last week, Logan Webb’s future in the Giants’ rotation appeared murky. With Johnny Cueto nearing a return from the injured list, Webb was viewed as a candidate to be bumped from the rotation and return to the bullpen. But an injury to right-hander Aaron Sanchez gave Webb a second chance to stick as a starter.
MLBNBC Sports

Week Ahead: Julio Urias Mania

The Dodgers starting rotation was seen as the class of MLB entering the year with two Cy Young winners and three young, budding stars behind them. Walker Buehler was at the head of the impressive, youthful group, but it’s another young flamethrower who has arguably been even better through six weeks.
MLBrotoballer.com

MLB DFS Prop Picks for 5/17 - Monkey Knife Fight

The 2021 MLB Season is moving along nicely and we are having a ton of fun with pitcher strikeouts props so far. We will be here week in and week out offering up advice for some of the best prop picks in the industry with Monkey Knife Fight. Our friends...