Giants place RHP Logan Webb (shoulder) on IL

The Giants will place starter Aaron Sanchez on the 10-day injured list because of right biceps tightness, per MLB.com’s Maria I. Guardado. That means that Logan Webb will remain in the rotation. The Giants have been on the verge of shifting Webb to the bullpen on numerous occasions this season, but each time he’s been granted a reprieve. Alex Wood’s activation off the injured list would have sent Webb to the pen, but Johnny Cueto went down. Now that Cueto is set to return to the rotation tomorrow, Sanchez’s injury will again delay the Giants’ ability to try out Webb as a multi-inning reliever. Webb has a 5.34 ERA/3.74 FIP in 32 innings this season while excelling at burning worms with a 59.3 percent groundball rate.