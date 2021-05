Karamoko Dembele got his first senior goal for Celtic as they won 4-0 over St Johnstone. Celtic hosted St Johnstone in a Scottish Premiership clash on Wednesday. The home side took the lead after 23 minutes through David Turnbull and Odsonne Edouard added a second moments later. Celtic were two up at the interval and Kristoffer Ajer's goal 11 minutes from time killed off any hopes of a St Johnstone fightback. Karamoko Dembele added a fourth five minutes from time to get his first senior goal in a 4-0 win. Take a look at Dembele's goal from the contest in the video above!