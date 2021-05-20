First Ski Descent of the SW Face of the Bietschhorn

This boutique bed and breakfast in an old olive oil factory near the small mountain town of Sâo Brás de Alportel has been renovated over five years by Belgian couple Frank and Véronique. It sits on a hill looking down on to green Algarve countryside. There are seven suites (white walls, high ceilings, floors of handmade terracotta tiles, private terraces) in four houses around a central courtyard, with water fountain and black mosaic pool, terraces and gardens with lounge chairs, day beds and a bed hanging in a century-old oak tree. A three-course dinner of traditional Algarve cuisine made with the area’s fresh produce is served twice a week. Days can be spent walking in the countryside or taking a ferry over the Ria Formosa to barrier islands with white sand beaches.