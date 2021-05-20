newsbreak-logo
First Ski Descent of the SW Face of the Bietschhorn

By Angela Benavides
explorersweb.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Bonhomme, Vivian Bruchez, and Giles Sierro have made the first ski descent of the southwest face of the Bietschhorn in Valais, Switzerland. This is the ninth in Bonhomme’s quest to ski 10 new lines across the Italian, French, and Swiss Alps this season.  . For the fourth time, Bruchez...

#Avalanches#Weather#France#Italy#Swiss Alps#La#Italian#French#Combin De La Tsessette#The Bietsch Hut#Mount Blonni Re#Valais#Face#Binoculars#Line
