Who will throw the Giants 2021 no-hitter?

Another night, another no-no. Joining Joe Musgrove, Carlos Rodon and John Means on the list of 2021 no-hitters is 34-year-old Cincinnati Reds starter Wade Miley, who was utterly dominant against the Cleveland Indians on Friday night. In fact, what was more concerning than whether or not he'd be able to complete the no-hitter was whether or not his offense would be able to muster up the needed run support to get him the win. Fortunately, in the top of the ninth, three runs were scored thanks to a throwing error, a balk and an RBI base knock, and that was more than enough to give Miley the final push into the bottom half of the last frame.