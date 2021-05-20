Jake Paul Reportedly Signing With Showtime

In yet another sign of the times, Jake Paul is about to sign a deal with Showtime, which means the professional fighter (and he is a professional fighter) who made his ring bones on the renegade entity known as Triller, will now be involved with one of boxing’s oldest and most established broadcasters. According to ESPN, “the YouTuber-turned-prizefighter has a deal in place for his next boxing match to be distributed by Showtime Sports.” This may come as a surprise to many, as Paul, although a professional 3-0 fighter, is seen more as a novelty act than a serious up and coming cruiserweight.