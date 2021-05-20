newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Jake Paul Reportedly Signing With Showtime

Boxing Insider
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn yet another sign of the times, Jake Paul is about to sign a deal with Showtime, which means the professional fighter (and he is a professional fighter) who made his ring bones on the renegade entity known as Triller, will now be involved with one of boxing’s oldest and most established broadcasters. According to ESPN, “the YouTuber-turned-prizefighter has a deal in place for his next boxing match to be distributed by Showtime Sports.” This may come as a surprise to many, as Paul, although a professional 3-0 fighter, is seen more as a novelty act than a serious up and coming cruiserweight.

www.boxinginsider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Jake Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jose Ramirez#Boxing Ring#Josh Taylor#Combat#Ufc#Espn#Showtime Sports#Showtime Boxing#Paul Signing#Fight Announcement#Cruiserweight#Miami#June#Outlets#View Exhibition Match#The Times#Quotes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat SportsMMAWeekly.com

Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather brawl in Miami

Logan Paul is supposed to box Floyd Mayweather Jr. next month, but on Thursday, it was Jake Paul and Mayweather trading punches in Miami. During a special media day presentation, Jake Paul grabbed Mayweather’s hat and chaos ensued. The altercation took place for what seemed like minutes. Mayweather was irate and can be heard screaming “I’ll kill you mother–ker!’
Combat SportsPosted by
107 JAMZ

50 Cent Clowns Floyd Mayweather After Jake Paul Altercation

50 Cent is back to trolling his longtime rival Floyd Mayweather. On Thursday (May 6), following the now-viral press conference where Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather got into a physical altercation while advertising their upcoming fight on June 6, 50 Cent offered comments about the event. The 45-year-old rapper clowned the undefeated boxer for seemingly getting punked by the YouTube star turned fighter while simultaneously commenting on Mayweather's lack of fresh haircut at the media event.
Miami Gardens, FLTime Out Global

What happened between Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather?

Would you steal a cap off the head of a former undefeated ex-champion boxer that had been (pound for pound) ranked as the best boxer in the last twenty-five years by ESPN? Neither would we. Jake Paul, however, would. In fact, he did just that. In the middle of a...
Combat Sportssproutwired.com

Logan Paul celebrates ‘battle between Mayweather and Jake Paul’

Confusion between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Youtuber Jake Paul remained a topic on Tuesday. This time, it was former World Boxing Champion rival Logan Paul in a June 6 exhibition fight, who “celebrated” the situation caused by his brother. “The collective went well,” Logan wrote in an Instagram post’s caption...
Combat SportsPosted by
NESN

Jake Paul Goes On Tweet Spree After Confrontation With Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather is slated to fight Logan Paul on June 6, but the legendary boxer now founds himself feuding with a different Paul brother. Mayweather and Jake Paul crossed paths Thursday at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, the site of the aforementioned pay-per-view bout. The duo, surrounded by reporters and photogs, went face-to-face and traded verbal barbs before the younger Paul brother swiped Mayweather’s hat, igniting a fracas.
UFCmmanews.com

“The Iceman” Chuck Liddell Wants A Piece Of Jake Paul

We have a surprising new entry into the Jake Paul sweepstakes, UFC light heavyweight legend, “The Iceman” Chuck Liddell. Right when you think you’ve heard it all when it comes to Jake Paul, there is always another surprise lurking around the corner. This time, that surprise is Chuck Liddell. Chuck...
Combat Sportsgenerationiron.com

Eddie Hall Says He’d Fight Jake Paul for the Right Price

Eddie Hall expresses interest in fighting Jake Paul. It seems that everyone is looking to get into a fist fight these days. Eddie Hall already has a fight on his schedule against rival Hafthor “Thor” Bjornsson, yet his mind has already drifted to the possibilities after their showdown. With Jake Paul being such a loved and hated figure in this flourishing celebrity boxing game, Hall spoke about fighting the young upstart. According to what the 2017 World’s Strongest Man said in a recent video, he’d be more than willing to throw down against Paul.
Combat SportsKTNV

Caught on Camera: Floyd Mayweather, Jake Paul scuffle

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and social media star Jake Paul recently got into a scuffle in a video that is trending online. Watch in the player above. Mayweather was supposed to fight Logan Paul in an exhibition fight on Feb. 20, but it was postponed.
NFLBoxing Insider

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul Officially Annouced For Showtime PPV, June 6th

All-time boxing great and 2020 International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Floyd “Money” Mayweather will make his return to the ring as the undefeated, 12-time, five-division world champion squares off in an exhibition bout against social media sensation and pro boxer Logan “The Maverick” Paul, headlining a blockbuster SHOWTIME PPV event on Sunday, June 6. The anticipated clash pits superstars from two different worlds in a must-see showdown for sports and entertainment fans around the globe.
Combat Sportslegalreader.com

Floyd Mayweather, Promotion Company Sue PAC Entertainment for Breach of Contract

Mayweather’s promotion company says that PAC Entertainment Worldwide missed a $30 million payment deadline. Professional boxer Floyd Mayweather has filed a massive lawsuit against PAC Entertainment Worldwide, after the company failed to bring the fighter’s bout with YouTuber Logan Paul to Dubai. According to Fox News, Mayweather Promotions alleges that...