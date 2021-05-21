newsbreak-logo
Palo Alto Networks stock jumps 5.8% as high-profile hacks drive business

By Wallace Witkowski
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 22 hours ago
Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares rose in the extended session Thursday after the cybersecurity company reported results that topped Wall Street estimates and hiked its outlook for the year.

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

