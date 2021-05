The United States reached an important milestone in the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated Americans no longer needed to wear a mask or social distance while indoors and outdoors. Wearing a mask when out in public has become routine for most Americans for more than one year. But as case numbers and the death toll decline across the US and many people are vaccinated against Covid-19, the federal health agency revealed a significant change to its guidance. "We have all longed for this moment," CDC Director Dr Rochelle...