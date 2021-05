Count country music star Travis Tritt among the many people who are happy that “normal” seems to be returning to us. Travis Tritt, like most musicians, was forced to sit out live shows during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ask any music artist that they love most and several, if not all, will tell you it is performing in front of a live audience. Several musicians note the great energy provided by a live audience is a real adrenaline rush that they crave. Now, some artists are beginning to slowly, but surely, start performing live shows again in an effort to return to normalcy. Travis Tritt is one of those artists and performed for a nice-sized crowd in West Virginia earlier this week. As he often does, the singer and songwriter provides a few snapshots of his latest performance for his fans and social media followers.