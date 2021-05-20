newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Sculpt: Creating Fashion That Empowers and Signature Leather Jackets

buffalonynews.net
 11 hours ago

'Sculpts; known for creating fashion that empowers is committed to creating design with the understanding that a great fit brings confidence and attitude to any outfit of the day.'. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Sculpt, an international design company, is known for creating designs to make...

www.buffalonynews.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Individual Designs#Art Style#Product Design#The Vintage Lamb Leather#The Goat Suede Leather#4b Union Court#Sculpt Leather Jackets#Beautiful Leather Jackets#Quality Leather Jackets#Creating Fashion#Sculpt Artisans#Full Grain Smooth Leather#Sheepskin Leather#Goat Leather#Colour#Standout Key Pieces#Leading Edge Style#Combination#Layers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gold
Country
India
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Arts
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Apparel
Related
Designers & Collectionsvman.com

Cody Simpson Stuns in Versace Eyewear

Versace has introduced three new eyewear designs – all featuring the instantly recognizable Medusa emblem, of course – and the promotional campaign stars singer, actor, model, and swimmer Cody Simpson. Simpson's many talents make him the ideal versatile model for this equally versatile eyewear, which is contemporary and classic at once. Throughout the shoot, he exudes the confidence and cool associated with the Versace brand – so much confidence that he could never look out of place, even when reclining, fully clothed, in a bathtub.
ApparelElle

Leather Repair: How To Repair Leather According To Aspinal Of London

Make Do And Mend - Your DIY Guide To Looking After And Loving The Clothes And Accessories You Already Own. So, you've invested in your dream leather handbag and used it day in and day out for several years. As a result, it now looks more 'deathly' than designer. Whether it's got cracks, scratches or dullness your leather goods - be it a passport holder or wallet - deserve to be looking their best.
Theater & DanceTrendHunter.com

Dancer-Collaborative Denim Designs

Denim label True Religion taps hip-hop dancer, Kida the Great, to work together on a new collection of denim options. The collaboration came into fruition from the idea of spotlighting progressive individuals that play a role in shaping today's culture. Kida the Great is known for his unique choreography and...
ApparelFashion Gone Rogue

7 Ways to Wear Leather in Summer

When you think of summer fashions, lightweight, floaty fabrics like cotton and linen probably come to mind. It’s fair to say that leather is not likely to be the first thing you reach for when dressing for warmer weather! However, this doesn’t mean that you need to pack away your leather items until the days get colder and shorter again. Leather can actually be a great choice for summer if you wear it appropriately, and add an extra edge to your outfits.
Appareldlmag.com

Lanvin Leather Curb Trainers ready in new colorways

No pair from Lanvin has not been mentioned here until today. Sighting the Lanvin Leather Curb Trainers in new colorways is a delight so we figured it’s time to give the French fashion house some attention. We particularly like the new color combinations to the classic shoe silhouette. Skater sneakers...
Beauty & Fashionmelvillereview.com

School Fashion

Prolonging the lifetime of your garments by caring for them nicely, mending and tailoring as needed, and making alterations to modernize their looks to match your current tastes. Finally, taking excellent care of your clothes could make a giant, positive difference as properly, since much of the environmental influence (e.g., water and vitality use) from our clothes’ life-cycles may come from this care-taking stage. Buying higher high quality, more sturdy clothes that you could envision your self carrying again and again throughout the years (even if it’s slightly costlier) helps as well, as it implies that it may final in your wardrobe for longer. Using pre-current supplies to create new clothing is all the time a fantastic alternative as a result of it does not require the extraction of new sources from the Earth but somewhat makes the most use of supplies that may otherwise go to waste. Also, for cellulosic fabrics, look to prioritize lyocell or Tencel, a branded fiber by Lenzing, which is an trade chief in innovating environmentally conscious fibers. With the entire above stated, fashion could be made more sustainable in quite a few methods—from using organic supplies, using biodegradable dyes, to engineering patterns that create zero waste. The streak of exhibits practically ended a yr-in the past when the COVID-19 pandemic’s arrival closed material shops and the faculty campus.
Appareldigg.com

These Handmade Leather Slip-Ons Are Perfect Beachwear

Now that we're vax'd up, we plan on spending our weekends kicking it at the beach. These lovely slip-ons are handmade in India with comfort and durability in mind. Created using a traditional weaving technique, it's hard to beat the visual appeal of these gorgeous slip-ons from Mohinders. But just as important, the durability of this water buffalo leather is top-notch. These babies are made to be worn.
ApparelPosted by
Womanly Live

A Style Guide To Wearing Leather This Spring

Leather jackets are one of those fashion items that prove to be a good investment over and over again. Get the most out of your jacket before summer comes in. Sure, trends come and go, but when they return, they often change in some way or another, but a good leather piece will nearly always result in an effortlessly stylish ensemble when in the height of chic. And if you think about it, maybe leather is never entirely out of style.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Virgil Abloh Reveals Latest Baccarat "Crystal Clear" Collection

Continuing his partnership with Baccarat, Virgil Abloh recently took to Instagram to share his latest work for the world-famous crystal brand. Dubbed “Crystal Clear” by Virgil Abloh, the collection serves as artful creations that represent a mix of heritage and modernity. The range of brilliant flower vases and table vessels...
Interior Designhomify.com

10 Gorgeous White Bathtub Designs and Ideas To Recreate at Home

It is an established fact that white is far from basic. In fact, the classic white can be anything from calm, elegant, luxurious, simple, lavish, chic, easy, comforting, royal. White is a whole mood in itself. When it comes to taking a soak at the end of a long tiring day, it is the bathroom and the bathtub that comes to mind immediately. Therefore, it is a good idea to invest in something that is classic, chic and comforting, and white!
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Multi-Wear Satin Dresses

The Sunny Daze Dress from Billy J, the Australian fashion label beloved by Gen Z and Millennial consumers, offers versatility and style. Available in a variety of colorways including Red, Rose, White, Pink, and Black, the flattering dress is sure to become a staple in your wardrobe for years to come.
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Pyer Moss Is Giving Us A Haute Couture Collection

This is shaping up to be the year of Pyer Moss. Designer Kerby Jean-Raymond's brand has been no less than a cultural phenomenon over the years, but it looks like it's only the start for the American label. After announcing the fashion house would be coming out of their two year hiatus to return to New York Fashion Week in September, Pyer Moss is going to Paris and they're packing their first Haute Couture collection to go with them.
Apparelwomenfitness.net

Women’s Plus-Size Shirt Dress with Gold Hardware

Calvin Klein is a premier American designer famous for the birth of designer jeans. Known as “the supreme master of minimalism,” Calvin Klein is a lifestyle design company known for minimalist and functional aesthetics. The brand is modern, uniquely sophisticated and offers timeless style.
EconomyFurniture Today

Classic Leather sets virtual spring dealer show

HICKORY, N.C. – Upholstery manufacturer Classic Leather is opting for a May 25-27 virtual spring-season market straight from its factory showroom here. The company had a good business and learning experience from its first Zoom event last fall and has put methods in place to make it even easier for dealers and Instagram followers to join its showroom tours.
Designers & CollectionsPhys.org

Fashion designers are actually not 'dictators of taste,' study finds

Most of the literature on innovation develops in the context of technology, where the degree of radical or incremental change in terms of functionality of the product can be evaluated according to objective and predictable models. In creative industries, a valuable source of competitive advantage lies in aesthetic innovation. In the world of fashion in particular, innovation is reflected in the way and the intensity with which styles change, so it is much more difficult to determine what is truly new. Consequently, over time, fashion critics have taken a key role in evaluating the quantity and quality of innovation introduced into the fashion market, since their experience allows them to evaluate the contribution of a specific designer in the context of what preceded him/her and what other stylists do. Each season, fashion critics examine the new collections that leading fashion designers present, evaluating what is authentically original versus what is simply reworked, thus playing a fundamental role as gatekeepers of taste within the market.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Experimental Graphic Fall Fashion

Midorikawa introduces its newest collection designed specifically for the Fall/Winter 2021 season, featuring a notable collaboration with OUT OF MUSEUM. The Japanese brand delivers a wide selection of wearables that are designed with raw detailing to spotlight the intricate detail and attention that goes into each piece. The modern designs...
Designers & CollectionsNYLON

How 7 AAPI Designers Turned Their Love Of Fashion Into A Successful Brand

Sharing wisdom on all things fashion, personal style, and managing a business. Launching a business can be daunting, whether you’re a college sophomore studying for exams, while dreaming up sustainable and whimsically chic outerwear, like Dauphinette’s Olivia Cheng, or putting your own name on your devastatingly cool footwear concepts, after a decade of designing for an established brand, like Labucq’s Lauren Bucquet. Because either way, interpreting one’s self-expression, individuality, and vision through distinct fashion designs — and sharing it all with the world to hopefully embrace — can feel like a massive risk. Plus, success takes hard work and business acumen, not to mention crucial lessons learned on the job, as a few designers will happily share, sans ego.