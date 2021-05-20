Ragan and PR Daily honor the 2021 top women in communications
After an extraordinary year, the business world has gained a keen understanding of how essential a good communicator is. Whether tasked with helping employees transition to remote work, deliver timely and accurate public health messages or keep distributed communities connected, the work of the communicator has become indispensable. And it’s against this backdrop that the 2021 class of top women in communications rose to the challenge.www.prdaily.com