Ragan and PR Daily honor the 2021 top women in communications

Women We Admire is pleased to announce the Top 100 Women CEOs of 2021. Women We Admire is pleased to announce the Top 100 Women CEOs of 2021. This year’s awardees represent an elite group of leaders, who have used their insight into market trends, deep knowledge of customers, and ability to develop innovative products and services to drive business across a range of industries. In addition to leading some of the biggest organizations in their respective fields, these women have also played significant roles in their companies’ transformations. From Jane Fraser, who just this year became the first female CEO of financial services giant Citigroup; to Susan Wojcicki, who strategically led Google to acquire YouTube in 2006 and went on to lead the platform through its meteoric growth; and to Mary Barra, who has ushered General Motors into driverless and electric-powered vehicle technology, these awardees have broken down countless barriers to confidently lead their companies to success.