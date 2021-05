We have a new favorite celebrity friendship, and no, it is not Youn Yuh-jung and Brad Pitt (though if you see them together at Nobu, call me). In the days following Anthony Hopkins's surprising Oscar win (the actor himself was fast asleep at his home in Wales when he was awarded the acting prize), Salma Hayek shared a video of herself and the two-time Oscar winner swaying theatrically (how else?) to Leonard Cohen's "Dance Me to the End of Love."