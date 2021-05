Now that the first season of Jupiter's Legacy has debuted on Netflix and many fans of Millarworld have quickly binged all eight episodes, people are wondering what's next for the brand new superhero series from Mark Millar. Based on the comic of the same name from Millar and superstar artist Frank Quitely (not to mention the prequel series Jupiter's Circle with Wilfredo Torres), the series sets up an inevitable clash between generations as heroes must decide their place in the world and the impact they have on everyone around them. But what will happen after the dust settles around this budding showdown?