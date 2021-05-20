Chef Geoffrey Zakarian on his summer pasta salad recipe: 'I want to eat like this the rest of my life'

One of the reasons my family enjoys summer time so much is all the reasons it gives us to eat outdoors. Between backyard barbecues, cookouts with friends, picnics at a local park and dinner on our deck, during the warm months, if we can eat al fresco, we will! One of my favorite meals to plan for a supper on a hot night is a big bowl of pasta salad, since it’s filling yet cold, and can be filled with fresh summer ingredients. Spinach Artichoke Pasta Salad has all the flavors we love from the hot dip appetizer but in a cool, creamy delicious new way.