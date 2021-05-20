Chef Geoffrey Zakarian on his summer pasta salad recipe: 'I want to eat like this the rest of my life'
Chef Geoffrey Zakarian showcases his Mediterranean roots with this fresh pasta salad recipe which features premium tuna from his latest partner, Genova. The key to the recipe, he tells Yahoo Life, is the "magic pesto." The classic nutty sauce is known for its bright green color which Zakarian says is acheived by blanching (a technique involving boiling water, followed by ice water) the greens first. Watch the video above for more tips and the full recipe.www.msn.com