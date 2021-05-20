newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Chef Geoffrey Zakarian on his summer pasta salad recipe: 'I want to eat like this the rest of my life'

msn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChef Geoffrey Zakarian showcases his Mediterranean roots with this fresh pasta salad recipe which features premium tuna from his latest partner, Genova. The key to the recipe, he tells Yahoo Life, is the "magic pesto." The classic nutty sauce is known for its bright green color which Zakarian says is acheived by blanching (a technique involving boiling water, followed by ice water) the greens first. Watch the video above for more tips and the full recipe.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoffrey Zakarian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pasta Salad#Fresh Pasta#Ice Water#Color#Food Drink#Fresh Water#Yahoo Life#Premium Tuna#Green#Technique#Roots#Video#Eat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipeseatwell101.com

3 Favorite Egg Salad Recipes You Should Try This Week

Egg Salad Recipes: 3 Favorite Egg Salad Recipes You Should Try This Week. 3 Favorite Egg Salad Recipes You Should Try This Week. This chickpea quinoa salad meal prep is full of good-for-you ingredients, and so easy to prepare!. Cooking time: 10 minView recipe >>. 2 of 3 eatwell101.com. 3...
Recipesrecipes.net

Summer Gazpacho Salad Recipe

Beat the heat with this chunky gazpacho salad. It features a colorful combination of cucumbers, tomatoes, and bell peppers in a balsamic vinegar dressing. Place the diced onions in a small bowl and cover with cold water. Let soak for 10 minutes, then drain. Using a serrated knife, cut the...
RecipesPosted by
9&10 News

Cooking with Chef Hermann: Tuna Tubetti Pasta

Boil pasta, reserving one cup of pasta water. Meanwhile, in a saucepan over high heat, bring cream, lime zest and juice, salt and pepper to a boil. Add the tuna cubes. Stirring often, cook for four minutes or until the tuna is slightly firm. Add mint. Cook one minute, stirring. Add sauce to drained pasta. If too thick, thin with reserved pasta water. Toss well. Garnish with pine nuts.
RecipesDaily Item

Pesto turns a simple pasta salad into an easy dinner

Creamy pesto sauce turns a simple pasta salad with broccoli and tomatoes into a delightful dinner. Just before the pasta is done, add the broccoli to the pasta cooking water allowing it to slightly soften and turn a vivid shade of green. PESTO PASTA SALAD. 8 ounce whole-wheat fusilli (about...
EconomyPosted by
Mashed

Why Geoffrey Zakarian Was Sued By His Own Restaurant Workers

Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian has opened critically acclaimed restaurants in his 30-plus-year career and has become a familiar face on the Food Network, appearing in "Chopped," "Iron Chef," and "The Kitchen," according to his website. The chef's first big break was at the famous New York French restaurant Le Cirque, where he focused on learning the ropes under chef Alain Sailhac.
RecipesPosted by
Parade

Spinach Artichoke Pasta Salad Will Be on Repeat for Summer Menu Planning

One of the reasons my family enjoys summer time so much is all the reasons it gives us to eat outdoors. Between backyard barbecues, cookouts with friends, picnics at a local park and dinner on our deck, during the warm months, if we can eat al fresco, we will! One of my favorite meals to plan for a supper on a hot night is a big bowl of pasta salad, since it’s filling yet cold, and can be filled with fresh summer ingredients. Spinach Artichoke Pasta Salad has all the flavors we love from the hot dip appetizer but in a cool, creamy delicious new way.
RecipesBangor Daily News

You’re going to love nibbling on this saucy chicken dish

Main course or appetizer? Satay chicken could be either. Strips of chicken breast are threaded on skewers after a generous soak in sesame oil, sherry, soy sauce and lemon juice with garlic and ginger, then baked for all of 10 minutes and served with a savory sauce of peanut butter, soy sauce, brown sugar, oil, ketchup and more.
Restaurantstribuneledgernews.com

Come for the fried green beans, stay for the cannoli

Semmes House of Pizza has a few surprises for the first-time visitor. Some, like the fried green bean appetizer, are right up front on the menu. Or right in back, in the dessert section, where cannoli stands out as kind of a high-falutin’ dessert option for a strip-mall pizza joint in the deep South.
Recipesmashed.com

This Grilled Cheese Is Further Proof That Bacon Makes Everything Better

A grilled cheese sandwich is a classic yet iconic go-to for lunch, dinner, or a snack. It's incredibly simple, yet the cheesy, decadent goodness keeps people running back again and again. What if you could take that classic grilled cheese and take it up a notch? Thanks to the addition of bacon, your next grilled cheese can upgrade to a fun and incredibly delicious spin on the classic dish without sacrificing any of that cheesy goodness.
Recipesrecipes.net

Old Bay Shrimp Salad Recipe

Old Bay seasoning takes this shrimp salad to the next level. This creamy dish is great on its own, over crackers, or as a filling for sandwiches. Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add the shrimp and cook for about 2 minutes, stirring occasionally, until bright pink and cooked through (the water needn’t return to a boil).
Food & DrinksAllrecipes.com

Chef John's Strawberry Posset Tastes Like a Dream

Since strawberry and lemon is such a perfect combination, I thought pairing them together in a posset would an ideal way to show them off, and it was, but I needed to come up with a better, more enticing name. Very few people know what a posset is, so I decided to "re-brand" it, as we say in the business, and call it a Strawberry Dream. Everybody knows what those are, and after trying this, I think you'll agree it work.
RecipesSanta Cruz Sentinel

Recipe: Chopped Summer Vegetable Salad with Farro, Yogurt and Za’atar

Fresh herbs, juicy tomatoes and crunchy Persian cucumbers come together in this Middle Eastern-inspired salad from Napa master gardener and food writer Janet Fletcher. This recipe, featured in her 2015 cookbook, “Yogurt: Sweet and Savory Recipes for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner” (Ten Speed Press, $20), uses pearled farro, but you can also use cooked bulgur. Either grain will soak up the dressing without becoming mushy, and make this salad lunch-worthy. Fletcher serves the garlicky yogurt on the bottom, but you can put it on the side or dollop it on top.
Food & Drinksmynews13.com

Chef's Kitchen: It's the hash browns

Not all hash browns are created equally. Diler “D” Aksu, of D’s Breakfast and Burgers in Palmetto, explains the secret behind their popular skillet plates— is the way they make their hash browns. It’s from scratch. D and her husband Chef Kevin boil dozens and dozens and dozens of potatoes...
RecipesTelegraph

Spring vegetable and ricotta salad recipe

I have no truck with anyone who tries to say a salad is not a meal in itself. After all, a salad is simply a collection of ingredients tossed together with a dressing, so anything goes – and this one is packed with spring flavours. Prep time: 10 minutes |...
Recipesolivemagazine.com

Easy warm salad recipes

Looking for the best warm salad ideas? Want the best healthy salad? See our recipes below using warm bases like rice and lentils. For more inspiration, see our easy chicken salads or vegan salads. Easy warm salad recipes. Warm aubergine, pomegranate and onion salad. A salad in a slow cooker?...
RecipesOne Green Planet

From Kale Pesto Soba Noodle Bowls to Greek Pasta Salad with Tofu Feta: Our Top Eight Vegan Recipes of the Day!

Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes includes Kale Pesto Soba Noodle Bowls to Oreo Cookies so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!
RecipesBoston Globe

Create a chef-like seafood dish with these 3 fail-proof recipes

Many American home cooks think fish is best reserved for the pros. But thanks to a few techniques from around the world, you’ll never end up with rubbery or overcooked seafood again. Inspired by Chinese cooks, we use the gentle heat of steam to cook ginger-rubbed cod, which comes splashed with hot oil infused with scallions and serrano chilies. For Vietnamese cá kho tô., the fish is cooked in a savory-sweet caramel sauce that both seasons the fish and keeps it moist. And an Indian spice rub with garam masala, curry powder, and paprika creates a flavorful crust that seals in the juices of skillet-blackened salmon fillets.