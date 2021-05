The 2020 presidential election was one for the books. It was riddled with accusations of voter fraud, political upsets shifting traditional red states blue, and a violent insurrection on the country’s capital; a new winner emerged and presented one of the most diverse cabinets in presidential history. President Joseph R. Biden clinched the country’s popular vote and took his seat as the nation’s leader for the next four years. The President stacked his campaign on promises like eliminating student loan debt, climate control regulations, and immigration policies. Still, as he crosses his 100th day in office, Americans are starting to form an opinion on his leadership and execution of his campaign platform.