Biden, South Korea's Moon to Discuss North Korea, China - White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Korea will be a key topic when U.S. President Joe Biden meets with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday, the White House said on Thursday. "We expect that North Korea will be a central topic of the discussion, of course, tomorrow," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, adding that the two leaders would also discuss issues such as climate change, China and the economy."

Worldwhbl.com

Analysis-S.Korea’s COVID-19 vaccine shortages overshadow Moon-Biden summit

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s struggle to boost coronavirus vaccine supplies is threatening to overshadow President Moon Jae-in’s first summit with U.S. President Joe Biden, with pressure mounting on Moon to secure more and faster deliveries of U.S.-made shots. Moon had hoped to use the Washington meeting next week as...
WorldForeign Policy

Moon Wants a Legacy on North Korea That Isn’t Coming

U.S. President Joe Biden faces a delicate problem when he hosts his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, at the White House on May 21. The two leaders don’t see eye to eye on North Korea, and both sides are playing a masterful game to cover up the rift. Biden, Secretary...
Militarynknews.org

Biden’s North Korea outreach may be supported by missile defense

The Pentagon supports the Biden administration’s approach to North Korea, a U.S. Department of Defense official said on Monday. According to experts, this support will likely involve investments in missile defense in order to deter a potential North Korean attack. “The approach that the administration wants to take is a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

North Korean official says Biden's comments on country are 'hostile policy'

North Korean officials lashed out on Sunday, calling President Biden 's comments about U.S.- North Korean relations during a Wednesday speech "hostile policy." Kwon Jung Gun, director general of the Department of U.S. Affairs of the Foreign Ministry, responded to Biden’s remarks about North Korea’s nuclear threat to a joint-session of Congress on Wednesday, according to Reuters.
Washington, DCPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

In speech to Congress, Biden looks ahead toward China while putting Afghanistan in the rearview mirror

NOT LOOKING FOR CONFLICT: President Joe Biden devoted only a small portion of his first speech to a joint session of Congress to discuss his foreign policy agenda, but his remarks underscored the focus the Pentagon has on countering the growing military might of China. There were several references in the speech to the two-hour phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping that followed Biden’s inauguration in January.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
USA TODAY

Biden message to China and Russia: America is back, Trump is gone, the free ride is over

Joe Biden's speech to Congress was the first time in four years that people who focus on foreign policy and national security have had to pay attention to a presidential address. There was actually a recognizable foreign policy in it, a statement of principles about democracy and America’s role as a global leader, from a functioning White House that seems to care about engagement with the rest of the world.
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Immigrant advocates turn up heat on Senate after Biden meeting

WASHINGTON — House Democrats and immigrant advocates are ramping up calls for the Senate to pass legislation that would provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. The measure, which passed the House in March, would grant permanent legal protections to around 3.4 million...
Public HealthKVAL

Mask mandates may be ending but not mask politics

WASHINGTON (Sinclair Broadcast Group) — Wearing a mask has been politicized for over a year and now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said vaccinated people can safely ditch their face coverings, there are questions about whether the partisan controversy will linger. At a Rose Garden event...
Congress & CourtsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Sen. Toomey and GOP senators prep infrastructure offer for White House

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., plans to join a group of Republican senators Tuesday to present a new — and possibly larger — infrastructure proposal to senior Biden administration officials, a possible sign of strengthening negotiations between the White House and the minority party on Capitol Hill toward a compromise deal.