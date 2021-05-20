‘Trying’: Esther Smith & Rafe Spall Preview Nikki and Jason’s Adoption Progress in Season 2

Apple TV+ today released the trailer for the second season of its critically acclaimed comedy series ‘Trying.’. In the eight-episode second season, Nikki (BAFTA-nominee Esther Smith) and Jason (SAG-nominee Rafe Spall) are continuing to navigate the adoption process. Having been approved by the adoption panel they now find that matching with a child is not as straightforward as they had hoped. It seems like children are being snapped up by other couples while somehow they’re being left behind. Helped by their eccentric social worker Penny (Imelda Staunton), they are determined to do everything they can. When Nikki meets a little girl called Princess at an adoption event she knows instantly that this is the child for them. But there are obstacles to Nikki’s plan that may prove insurmountable.