TV Series

‘Trying’: Esther Smith & Rafe Spall Preview Nikki and Jason’s Adoption Progress in Season 2

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
Rochester Sentinel
 8 hours ago

If Season 1 of Apple TV+’s charming comedy Trying pulled at your heartstrings, prepare to have them ripped out by an even more heart-warming second season. Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason’s (Rafe Spall) adoption journey continues in the half-hour British series chronicling the next chapter of their process. After receiving adoption approval in Season 1, their next step is to find a match which is easier said than done.

www.rochsent.com
