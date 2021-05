The flat rolled steel market was a little tougher to read this week. Steel Market Update’s survey of the market over the past two days clearly shows a further increase in hot rolled prices, with buyers reporting offers as high as $1,600 per ton. SMU puts the average HR price at $1,540 this week as tons available on the spot market continue to lag demand. Cold rolled prices typically rise along with hot rolled, but the data for cold rolled was less clear, so we opted to leave our CR price unchanged from last week. Coated product prices are up by another $20-25 per ton as demand stays strong in construction, automotive and other markets. Plate prices saw a small increase as well. SMU’s Price Momentum Indicators continue to point toward even higher prices over the next 30 days.