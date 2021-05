It's rare that eBay hosts big sales on gaming products specifically, but the online store is running a promotion on games, controllers, and even consoles for the next few days. From now until May 16, you can use promo code PICKSUMMER15 to take 15% off a select range of gaming products, including games for PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. That's in addition to any existing discounts, of course. We're already starting to see some of the best deals sell out, including a discount earlier today on the PS5 DualSense controller, so it's worth checking out the sale now in case something catches your eye.