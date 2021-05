Pokemon Journeys recently announced that it will be returning to North America with a "new" season in Master Journeys, which will more than likely include the fight between Ash Ketchum and his former traveling companion in Iris, and one fan has hilariously depicted how the main protagonist of the anime will react to Iris' stacked roster of pocket monsters. With Iris having become the new champion of the Unova Region, which first appeared as a part of the video games Pokemon Black And White, it's clear that the Dragon trainer is going to give Ketchum a run for his money.