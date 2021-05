2020 California Sierra National Forest Creek Fire burn area south of Shaver Lake. May 16, 2021 - LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Joined by California homeowners and first responders during Wildfire Awareness Month, Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara gave an update on the proactive actions he is taking to protect and prepare Californians. He also announced that some insurance companies are providing premium discounts to homeowners who take steps to harden their homes and neighborhoods against wildfires – and called on more insurance companies to incentivize this important and necessary fire mitigation.